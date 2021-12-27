Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their buy rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $127.00 price objective on the stock.

CZR has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.19.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $94.76 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $119.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 2.95.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

