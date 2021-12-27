Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,764,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104,223 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $902,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,127,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476,090 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 301.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,213,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 577.9% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,623,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351,361 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WFC opened at $48.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $199.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.39. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

