Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 202,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 39,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter.

RWL stock opened at $78.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.45. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.09 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

