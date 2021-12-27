Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.41 Million

Equities analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will announce sales of $45.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.70 million and the highest is $45.87 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted sales of $71.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year sales of $179.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $169.11 million to $199.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $208.61 million, with estimates ranging from $206.22 million to $211.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

Shares of NYSE WRE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.44. 1,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,689. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $20.74 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.43 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 485.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,444,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,222,000 after purchasing an additional 433,733 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 35,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

