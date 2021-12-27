Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 70,859 shares.The stock last traded at $9.74 and had previously closed at $9.74.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the second quarter worth about $490,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the second quarter worth about $730,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,124,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 46.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation IÂB focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

