Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,074 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.8% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $23,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Walmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 363,671 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,618 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Walmart by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 172,660 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,349,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $53,617,356.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,398,824 shares of company stock worth $1,034,024,595 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $139.82 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.31.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

