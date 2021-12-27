Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Lifted by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,486 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Walmart were worth $25,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 28,585 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 363,671 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,285,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Walmart by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,618 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Walmart by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 172,660 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,349,000 after buying an additional 17,677 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart stock opened at $139.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.29 and a 200-day moving average of $143.31. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 366,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total value of $51,011,870.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,398,824 shares of company stock worth $1,034,024,595. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

