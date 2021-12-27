Wade G W & Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wade G W & Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.1% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $22,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $169.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.34. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $173.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim raised their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

