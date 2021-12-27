Wade G W & Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,703 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $5,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $549,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 417.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 41.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 26,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

BX opened at $135.00 on Monday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.70. The company has a market cap of $92.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.33.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

