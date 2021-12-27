Wade G W & Inc. Has $30.24 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Wade G W & Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 263,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Wade G W & Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $30,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 371.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

DVY stock opened at $120.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.33 and its 200-day moving average is $117.90. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $94.12 and a twelve month high of $124.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.837 dividend. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

