Wade G W & Inc. Buys 809 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $9,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

IWS stock opened at $120.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.14. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.65 and a 52-week high of $123.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.