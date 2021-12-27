Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €179.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €179.00 ($201.12) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WCH. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($168.54) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($179.78) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($213.48) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €168.00 ($188.76) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($142.70) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €160.64 ($180.49).

WCH stock opened at €131.75 ($148.03) on Thursday. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of €102.60 ($115.28) and a twelve month high of €174.75 ($196.35). The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion and a PE ratio of 10.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €152.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is €144.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

