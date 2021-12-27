Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 233,882 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 4,351,295 shares.The stock last traded at $9.95 and had previously closed at $9.26.

Separately, Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Vuzix in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 2.35.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Vuzix had a negative net margin of 191.37% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 million. Vuzix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Vuzix news, Director Raj Rajgopal bought 2,500 shares of Vuzix stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $25,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUZI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vuzix by 291.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after buying an additional 2,921,436 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vuzix by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,411,000 after buying an additional 515,374 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vuzix by 537.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 588,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,800,000 after buying an additional 496,259 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,940,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,955,000 after purchasing an additional 474,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 413.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 430,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Company Profile (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

