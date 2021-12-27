Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 387 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $158,533,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 11.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,709,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,313,000 after acquiring an additional 472,226 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $34,948,235,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 33.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,258,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,809,000 after acquiring an additional 317,822 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 92.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 413,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,071,000 after acquiring an additional 198,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.97.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTB opened at $150.95 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $123.33 and a one year high of $168.27. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.25.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

