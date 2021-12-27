Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $321,000 Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 55,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 556,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,515,000 after purchasing an additional 100,364 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RHI opened at $109.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.75. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.90 and a 52 week high of $120.83.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RHI. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.86.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

