VideoCoin Market Capitalization Tops $59.59 Million (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One VideoCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000727 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, VideoCoin has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. VideoCoin has a market cap of $59.59 million and approximately $335,312.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded up 221,290.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 1,581,114,918.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1,757,532,284.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,667,899 coins. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

