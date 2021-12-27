Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 230,354 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,197,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,354 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.88% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $65,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,570,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191,567 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,499,000 after buying an additional 925,238 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,784,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,483,000 after buying an additional 863,619 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,837,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,912,000 after buying an additional 362,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth $17,017,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.62.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $64.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.69 and a 200-day moving average of $56.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.71 and a 1-year high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $603,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,694 shares of company stock worth $1,451,569. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

