Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 453,595 Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 453,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,929,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.06% of Colliers International Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 257,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,810,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 236.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 22,245 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 28.3% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 695,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,844,000 after buying an additional 54,280 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares set a $170.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

CIGI opened at $145.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.02 and a 52-week high of $150.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.58.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.00 million. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is -1.08%.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

