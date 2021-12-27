Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $68.70 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 799,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,850 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Raytheon Technologies worth $68,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.91.

RTX opened at $84.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $127.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

