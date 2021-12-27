Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,126,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,076 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.84% of IAA worth $61,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,177,000 after buying an additional 14,102 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in IAA during the second quarter valued at $1,001,000. Discerene Group LP acquired a new position in IAA during the second quarter valued at $10,421,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in IAA by 17.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 767,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,856,000 after purchasing an additional 116,118 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in IAA by 15.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 450,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,554,000 after purchasing an additional 60,885 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $49.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.36. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.64. IAA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.49 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a return on equity of 166.24% and a net margin of 17.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

