Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Cummins worth $63,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth $955,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Cummins by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 53,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,089,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $213.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.38 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.71. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 38.11%.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

