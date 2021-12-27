Vertcoin Price Hits $0.51 (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $32.08 million and approximately $316,105.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 10.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Zcoin (XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded up 434,450,478.9% against the dollar and now trades at $225,092.29 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded up 83.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000626 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 63,136,272 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

