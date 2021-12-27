Verso Price Up 9.2% Over Last Week (VSO)

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. In the last week, Verso has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verso has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and $78,411.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verso coin can now be purchased for about $0.0958 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00062750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,074.02 or 0.07915705 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00075649 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,482.76 or 1.00029582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00053623 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007945 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

