Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vera Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Vera Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

NASDAQ:VERA opened at $22.84 on Friday. Vera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $37.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.35.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.33. Equities analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $330,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 1,133.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,222 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

