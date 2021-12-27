Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.28.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th.

Shares of VLDR opened at $5.32 on Monday. Velodyne Lidar has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $26.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.32.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 462.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The business had revenue of $13.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $61,882.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 28,133 shares of company stock valued at $168,041 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,349,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,769,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,235,000 after acquiring an additional 411,892 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,286,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 5,954.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,938,000 after buying an additional 1,750,492 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,401,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after buying an additional 245,244 shares during the period. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

