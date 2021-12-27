Velas Trading 92.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 21.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000755 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $867.91 million and $25.33 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded up 92.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000160 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003616 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003617 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000325 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,241,336,846 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

