Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Holdings Raised by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $152.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.49. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $155.01.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

