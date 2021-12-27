Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 197,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.1% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456,799 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557,277 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,740,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517,357 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,533,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,285 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $84.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.77. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $88.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

