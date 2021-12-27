Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $225.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.81. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $189.60 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

