Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $600,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 467,300.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ opened at $113.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.98. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.23 and a twelve month high of $113.70.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.