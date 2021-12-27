Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $87.72 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.65 and a 12 month high of $92.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

