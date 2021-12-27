Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,603 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 9.4% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $22,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31,221.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 1,116,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after buying an additional 958,832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,449,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,506,000 after buying an additional 578,848 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $126,068,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 65.1% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 993,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,959,000 after buying an additional 391,897 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $323.83. The company had a trading volume of 9,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,757. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $315.94 and a 200 day moving average of $302.45. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $239.41 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

