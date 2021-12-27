Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 158,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.4% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.37. 210,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,614,721. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.49 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.46.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

