Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 111.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,570 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.2% of Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000.

VEA opened at $50.82 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.32.

