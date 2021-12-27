Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,788,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 140.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 718,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,579,000 after buying an additional 420,255 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,139,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,147,000 after buying an additional 288,090 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 913,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,673,000 after buying an additional 146,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,842,000.

Shares of VXF opened at $183.81 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $160.21 and a one year high of $200.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.13.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

