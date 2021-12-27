Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Evergreen Advisors LLC

Evergreen Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.4% of Evergreen Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Evergreen Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 12,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $169.48 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $136.02 and a twelve month high of $171.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.92.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

