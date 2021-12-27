Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Cut by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 12,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $169.79. 26,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,320. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $136.02 and a 52 week high of $171.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.92.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.