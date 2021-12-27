Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Hits New 12-Month High at $197.03

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $197.03 and last traded at $197.03, with a volume of 68372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.05.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.94.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 142.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.