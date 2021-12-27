Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 34.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 580,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,253 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $73,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in U. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Unity Software by 6,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

U has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $27,233,863.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.89, for a total value of $958,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,829,965 shares of company stock valued at $312,075,701 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

U opened at $145.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.76 and a beta of 2.55. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

