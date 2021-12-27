Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 15,170 Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,081,107 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,170 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.10% of IAMGOLD worth $110,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 46,341 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 480,576 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IAG opened at $3.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.01. IAMGOLD Co. has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IAG shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $3.25 price objective on IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

