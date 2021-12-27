Van ECK Associates Corp Has $90.60 Million Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,170,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,288 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $90,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,687,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,058,000 after acquiring an additional 401,629 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,236,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,038,000 after acquiring an additional 554,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 46,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI opened at $65.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.21. The firm has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

