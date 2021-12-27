Van ECK Associates Corp Has $80 Million Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.58% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $80,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total value of $8,872,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total transaction of $1,235,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,305 shares of company stock worth $15,676,312. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $441.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $357.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $283.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 106.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.07. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $389.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

