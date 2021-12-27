Van ECK Associates Corp Has $58.44 Million Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 11.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 883,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,060 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $58,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bilibili by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Bilibili by 267.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 279,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,095,000 after acquiring an additional 203,712 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bilibili by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bilibili from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.44.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $45.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.30. Bilibili Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.21 and a 12-month high of $157.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.44 and a 200-day moving average of $81.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

