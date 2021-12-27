Van ECK Associates Corp Has $127.45 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,963,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,878,344 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Pfizer worth $127,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $58.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $329.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

