Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 62,405 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 416,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,405 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $67,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $713,000. South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,238,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,060,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,478,000 after purchasing an additional 216,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 200,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $168.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.75. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $151.47 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The firm has a market cap of $442.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.