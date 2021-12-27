Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Bought by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,779,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,742,000 after purchasing an additional 641,108 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,638,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,634,000 after purchasing an additional 58,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,937,000 after purchasing an additional 63,270 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,566,000 after purchasing an additional 282,220 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 608.8% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 572,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,179,000 after purchasing an additional 491,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total value of $620,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total value of $32,467,895.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,027 shares of company stock valued at $34,099,380. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.43.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $332.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 97.43 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.41 and a 12 month high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.63) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 103.23%.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

