USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases 287 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,359 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

Walt Disney stock opened at $153.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $279.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $142.04 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

