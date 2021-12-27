USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Invests $209,000 in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 388,502 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,970,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 189,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $16,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 44,056 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 167,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 116,953 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.18.

CVS Health stock opened at $101.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $102.22. The company has a market cap of $133.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.