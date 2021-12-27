USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $5,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 37,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BNDW opened at $78.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.20. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.56 and a 1-year high of $82.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $1.043 dividend. This represents a $12.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

