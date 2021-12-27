USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $13.68 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 1,615.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,321 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $13,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $55.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $55.69.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.